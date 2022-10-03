Better traffic management needed in Shimla

Commuters in Shimla city were stuck in traffic jams on different roads of the city, especially on Circular Road and Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass, for hours on Saturday. The traffic moved at a snail’s pace even when no accident or landslide had obstructed the roads. The authorities concerned should manage the traffic in a more efficient way. — Lokinder, Shimla

Deal with stray dogs effectively

The number of stray dogs has increased in Dharamsala. In some areas, people are scared to go for a walk due to pack of dogs roaming in the streets. The Dharamsala MC should tackle the problem more effectively. — Kuldeep, Dharamsala

Road in bad condition

The Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road in Shimla is dotted with huge potholes. The surface of the road has eroded as trucks and trolleys laden with apple ply on this road. For light vehicles, these potholes pose a threat. The authorities concerned should repair the road at earlies. — Manish, Dhalli

