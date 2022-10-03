Better traffic management needed in Shimla

Commuters in Shimla city were stuck in traffic jams on different roads of the city, especially on Circular Road and Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass, for hours on Saturday. The traffic moved at a snail’s pace even when no accident or landslide had obstructed the roads. The authorities concerned should manage the traffic in a more efficient way. — Lokinder, Shimla
Deal with stray dogs effectively
The number of stray dogs has increased in Dharamsala. In some areas, people are scared to go for a walk due to pack of dogs roaming in the streets. The Dharamsala MC should tackle the problem more effectively. — Kuldeep, Dharamsala
Road in bad condition
The Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road in Shimla is dotted with huge potholes. The surface of the road has eroded as trucks and trolleys laden with apple ply on this road. For light vehicles, these potholes pose a threat. The authorities concerned should repair the road at earlies. — Manish, Dhalli
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
