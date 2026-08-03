Beyond Homestays: How upper Shimla’s new-age stays are redefining mountain hospitality

The homestay landscape in the upper Shimla region, particularly around Kufri and Fagu, has undergone a quiet transformation over the past decade. As homestays mushroomed across the area, a new generation of entrepreneurs began experimenting with unconventional designs and structures to stand out in an increasingly competitive market. Traditional homestays are gradually giving way to Glamping Domes, A-frame huts, Tree Houses and boutique cottages, reflecting a shift towards experience-driven hospitality.

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For many young owners, the objective is not only to offer guests a memorable stay but also to improve earnings by creating distinctive properties. “We need to keep offering something fresh to hold on to our regular guests and attract new ones,” says Vikas Sharma, a 29-year-old homestay owner at Fagu, about 25 km from Shimla. Sharma replaced his conventional homestay with A-frame huts constructed in the middle of his apple orchard. Unlike traditional homestays attached to the owner’s residence, these standalone structures provide greater privacy. “The guests indeed want to explore and experience the local way of living, but they want some privacy too. These new structures, slightly away from the owners’ homes, offer them the best of both worlds,” he says.

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Ajay Jagta, a 30-year-old homestay owner whose property is a couple of kilometres from Sharma’s, believes the business is about creating experiences rather than simply renting out rooms. This philosophy prompted him to set up Glamping Domes amid his apple orchard. Illuminated at night, the domes present a striking visual appeal while blending with the natural surroundings. Jagta believes visitors come to the hills not for lavish interiors but to immerse themselves in the rustic landscape. “That’s the reason we’ve kept a lot of space open around the Dome, the interiors are quite raw, and a lot of effort and planning has gone into landscaping,” he says. He now plans to add more accommodation units, each offering a distinct experience and ambience. “Besides, a café is in the pipeline where the locally grown food items will be served,” he adds.

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The growing popularity of these innovative accommodations suggests that tourists have responded positively to the changing concept. Sharma says there was good demand for his A-frame huts even in July, traditionally considered the leanest month for tourism. Himal Chauhan, who runs a homestay at Kufri and was among the first in the area to introduce A-frame huts about seven years ago, says the concept originated in Europe and has been well received by visitors. “It comes under sustainable and eco-tourism, which makes the huts distinct and more attractive to the guests,” he says.

The owners, however, believe that architecture alone cannot ensure repeat visitors. Many now focus on curating experiences that allow guests to engage with the local culture and landscape. “We try to keep our guests engaged during their stay. We inform them about apple cultivation, its joys and challenges. Also, we take them for trekking in the nearby jungles. Eventually, all little things add up to make a wholesome experience for the guests,” says Sharma. While word-of-mouth recommendations remain their strongest marketing tool, social media has become the preferred platform to reach new visitors. “We realize the importance of marketing, and we do it largely through social media platforms,” says Jagta.

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Even as many homestay owners continue to innovate and upgrade their properties, some have consciously retained the traditional model. Suresh Sharma, who was among the first to start a homestay in the area in 2010, has preserved its original architecture and character. According to him, that is precisely what keeps guests returning. “Most of my guests are repeat visitors. Some have stayed with us more than 20 times since we started in 2010. They appreciate the traditional architecture and authentic ambience, so I never felt the need to make drastic changes,” he says.