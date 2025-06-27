Beyond marks: Himachal Guv urges students to shape a stronger India

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasised that education was not merely about scoring high marks in examinations but about shaping one’s life, contributing to positive change in society and playing a vital role in nation-building. He was addressing a gathering at in a programme at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, in which over 450 meritorious students from more than 40 schools across district Shimla were honoured.

Speaking about the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), the Governor said the AI was driven by the data provided to it, and hence, must be used responsibly. He advised students to limit distractions from platforms like YouTube and instead focus on purposeful learning. He added that India was progressing rapidly in the field of AI and technology, and there was no dearth of employment opportunities in this domain.

“Students are the architects of tomorrow. Their approach to the present will determine the shape of the future,” the Governor remarked. He stressed that education should not only aim at employment but also empower individuals and help build a culturally flourishing and strong India. He highlighted that the National Education Policy had been designed keeping this broader vision in mind and offers numerous new opportunities for the youth.

Referring to India’s rich legacy in science, he spoke about India’s contribution to the decimal system and spoke of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam as a role model. “Whatever profession one may choose, the spirit of education must remain constant,” he said, adding that a true teacher was one who continued to learn and share that learning with others. He exhorted the students to use their time wisely, remain disciplined, and contribute actively towards building a better Himachal Pradesh. On the occasion, the Governor also launched the ‘Kalam of Himachal’ initiative, introduced by Vidyapeeth Institute.

Welcoming the Governor, HPU Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh said that energy, cyber security and data science were priority areas for the university. “Three new centres focusing on these areas would soon be established,” he said. He acknowledged that the AI had introduced new challenges in the education sector that need to be addressed and called on students to embrace challenges rather than succumb to pressure.