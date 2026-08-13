Beyond medical breakthroughs: Health literacy India’s greatest need

India stands at a remarkable moment in medical history. Artificial intelligence, precision medicine, robotic surgery, organ transplantation and newer therapies are transforming healthcare. Yet, millions of people continue to suffer from diseases that are largely preventable. Scientific progress alone cannot improve public health unless people understand how to protect themselves.

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Health literacy is the ability to obtain, understand and apply health information and is therefore one of India’s greatest unmet public health needs. Every day, physicians see patients suffering from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tobacco-related cancers, cirrhosis, uncontrolled diabetes, strokes and kidney failure. Many of these illnesses develop slowly over decades. They are not sudden events. They are often the final consequence of years of avoidable risk factors, delayed diagnosis and inadequate public awareness.

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Municipal water filtration missing

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When contaminated drinking water causes outbreaks of diarrhoea, hepatitis or typhoid, citizens lose workdays, children miss school and hospitals expend scarce resources treating illnesses that should never have occurred. Stronger monitoring, transparency and accountability for public water systems deserve serious policy discussion because preventing disease is almost always less expensive than treating it.

However, the current national response highlights a profound economic and structural paradox. Across Indian cities and villages, middle and lower income families spend thousands of rupees purchasing and maintaining individual reverse osmosis (RO) systems, ultraviolet (UV) purifiers, replacement filters and commercial bottled water. When aggregated nationally over a five-year period, this cumulative out-of-pocket private expenditure on household water purification devices, along with treating breakthrough waterborne infections, amounts to hundreds of thousands of crores of rupees. This colossal amount, drained directly from household savings, is equivalent to the capital expenditure required to establish state-of-the-art municipal water filtration, piped clean supply and universal sanitation infrastructure for the entire nation.

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Because health literacy is low, citizens accept household water purification as an inevitable private tax rather than demanding and supporting systemic public sanitation. Preventing disease at the municipal intake valve remains vastly cheaper and more effective than filtering water glass-by-glass in millions of individual kitchens.

Identifying warning signs early

Many people own smartphones but information is not the same as comprehension. Search engines and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms cannot recognise emergencies for patients. Only basic health education can enable citizens to identify warning signs early and seek timely care. In the modern era, millions consult AI tools for health advice. However, generative AI algorithms do not possess clinical acumen and their outputs depend entirely on user prompts.

A well-educated individual experiencing an acute retrosternal chest discomfort might prompt an AI tool with, “I feel a burning sensation in my upper stomach and chest after dinner, what home remedies work for severe acidity?” Because the prompt frames the symptom as digestive, the AI generates advice for managing simple dyspepsia. Lulled into a false sense of security, the individual remains unaware that they are experiencing a catastrophic acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Information without clinical context generates misplaced confidence and an algorithm cannot replace basic health literacy that teaches citizens to recognise red-flag emergency symptoms immediately.

Superstition, local quacks & faith healers

Even more devastating than digital misdirection is the widespread reliance on superstition, local quacks and faith healers (jhad-phook) during a medical crisis. Masses routinely fail to understand that conditions like an acute ischemic stroke or severe liver injury are time-critical medical emergencies. A stroke, marked by sudden facial droop, arm weakness or slurred speech, is frequently misattributed to evil spirits, cold weather or gastric trouble. Similarly, acute viral hepatitis or toxin-induced liver injury causing jaundice is routinely taken to faith healers for traditional rituals and herbal concoctions rather than urgent medical evaluation. By the time the family realises that rituals are failing and the condition of the patient is deteriorating, the critical golden hour has passed. Doctors are left with managing irreversible damage rather than preventing it.

Invest aggressively in preventing diseases

A smoker may spend substantial amounts of money over decades on tobacco products before eventually requiring oxygen therapy, repeated hospitalisation or cancer treatment. Harmful alcohol consumption can progress silently to cirrhosis and liver failure. Once cirrhosis becomes decompensated, with ascites, bleeding, jaundice or encephalopathy, life expectancy may be significantly shortened unless advanced care, including transplantation where appropriate, is available. Families then face emotional, financial and social devastation. The burden does not stop with the patient. Families lose income, employers lose productivity, hospitals become overcrowded and public health insurance bears a growing financial burden. Treatment is essential and compassionate healthcare must remain available to every citizen. However, no nation can sustainably treat an ever-growing epidemic of preventable disease without investing much more aggressively in prevention.

Provide schoolkids basic health knowledge

Health literacy should become a national mission. Every child should graduate from school with practical knowledge of nutrition, tobacco and alcohol harms, vaccination, first aid, CPR, diabetes, hypertension, mental health, sanitation, safe drinking water and immediate recognition of heart attack and stroke warning signs. These life skills are as important as mathematics or language.

Medical colleges, nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, community organisations, NSS, NCC and trained volunteers should adopt villages and urban wards. Monthly community sessions on disease prevention, healthy lifestyles, screening and emergency recognition can transform public understanding within a generation.

Revenue generated from tobacco and alcohol taxation should increasingly support health education, cessation programmes, addiction treatment, rehabilitation and preventive services. Prevention should be viewed not as an expense but as one of the highest return investments a nation can make.

Hospitals save lives. Doctors save lives. Medicines save lives. But knowledge prevents disease before treatment becomes necessary. The strongest nation is not the one that treats most of the diseases. It is the one that prevents most of the diseases by empowering its people with knowledge.

Health literacy is not merely as an educational goal but a medical, economic and national development priority. A healthier India will ultimately be built not only by more hospitals and newer technologies, but by informed citizens capable of making healthier choices every day.