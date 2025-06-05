DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bhagirathi Das DAV ushers in a new era

Bhagirathi Das DAV ushers in a new era

The foundation stone laying and ceremony for the new building of Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala, took place on Wednesday, led by school chairman Prabodh Mahajan. Key stakeholders, including DAV officials, local management, and Arya Samaj members, attended. A subsequent LMC meeting addressed the school's development, with strategic decisions aimed at enhancing infrastructure and fostering a modern learning environment, reinforcing DAV's commitment to academic excellence and holistic growth. The new building signifies a renewed vision for educational progress in the region. (This summary is generated via AI.)
article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhoomi Pujan ceremony held for the new building of Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala.
Advertisement

In a significant stride towards enhancing educational infrastructure in the region, the foundation stone laying and bhoomi pujan ceremony for the new building of Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala, was held on Wednesday. The auspicious occasion was led by the school’s chairman, Prabodh Mahajan, vice-president of DAV College Managing Committee (CMC), New Delhi.

Advertisement

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries and stakeholders committed to the school’s development. A Local Management Committee (LMC) meeting was convened on the school premises, with participation from Prabodh Mahajan; VK Yadav, ARO of HP Zone-D; Namit Sharma, School Manager and Dr Vipin Jishtu, the principal. Also in attendance were principals and teachers from neighbouring DAV institutions, as well as members of the Arya Samaj community.

During the meeting, several strategic decisions were taken to ensure the holistic development of the school and to further strengthen its infrastructure. The upcoming building is envisioned to offer a modern, student-friendly learning environment — underscoring DAV’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and well-rounded growth.

Advertisement

This ceremony marks not only the start of a new construction project but also the dawn of a renewed vision for educational progress in the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts