Bhagirathi Das DAV ushers in a new era

In a significant stride towards enhancing educational infrastructure in the region, the foundation stone laying and bhoomi pujan ceremony for the new building of Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala, was held on Wednesday. The auspicious occasion was led by the school’s chairman, Prabodh Mahajan, vice-president of DAV College Managing Committee (CMC), New Delhi.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries and stakeholders committed to the school’s development. A Local Management Committee (LMC) meeting was convened on the school premises, with participation from Prabodh Mahajan; VK Yadav, ARO of HP Zone-D; Namit Sharma, School Manager and Dr Vipin Jishtu, the principal. Also in attendance were principals and teachers from neighbouring DAV institutions, as well as members of the Arya Samaj community.

During the meeting, several strategic decisions were taken to ensure the holistic development of the school and to further strengthen its infrastructure. The upcoming building is envisioned to offer a modern, student-friendly learning environment — underscoring DAV’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and well-rounded growth.

This ceremony marks not only the start of a new construction project but also the dawn of a renewed vision for educational progress in the region.