Bhandal murder case to be probed by SIT

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 14

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today said a SIT (special investigation team) had been formed under the chairmanship of DSP Salooni to probe the Bhandal murder case. The committee would submit its report soon.

The DC stated this while holding a meeting with the district administration and representatives of various communities here on Wednesday. Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav was also present in the meeting.

He said the police was probing the case and whoever was found involved in the murder would not be spared. He said the administration and the police were making all efforts to provide justice to the victim’s family.

The DC appealed for mutual cooperation and harmony from all sections of the society.

The brutal murder of a youth that came to light yesterday has evoked strong reaction from the local people. They held demonstrations demanding arrest of the accused. The case has taken communal turn as the girl and boy were from different religions.

The Chamba police has arrested three persons of a family for the murder. It is believed that the youth Manohar was in love with the girl. The family of girl was against their relationship and killed Manohar.