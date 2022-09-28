'Bharat Jodo Yatra' didn't get public support: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 27

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress has failed to gain public support and sympathy as expected by Rahul Gandhi, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Sujanpur, near here, today.

He said that people had rejected the Congress roadshow, as the party had no issues to speak about against the Central Government. He added that Rahul Gandhi himself was disappointed but could not terminate the roadshow.

“The Congress is a sinking ship and its leaders are either fighting for positions or joining other parties. In Rajasthan, Congress leaders are divided and the party’s condition is more or less similar in other states as well,” he alleged.

Anurag said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned about the development and welfare of the people of the country. He inaugurated the Eat Right India campaign at Sujanpur.

The Union minister, while addressing a public meeting, said that the Health Department staff had done a commendable job during the Covid pandemic. He added that doctors, nurses, paramedics and even multipurpose health workers had worked hard when people were scared due to Covid.

Anurag inaugurated various development works of over Rs 25 crore in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Barsar constituencies. Yesterday, he had inaugurated a digital studio at the AIR station.