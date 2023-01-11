Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Himachal on January 19

Shimla, January 10
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter the state from Indora in Kangra district on January 19. State Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and organisational leaders, will join the yatra.
HPCC president Pratibha Singh said here today the party’s ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign would kick off on January 26.
Congress Working Committee member Raghuvir Singh Meena urged party workers to take the campaign to every village and household. “Party workers will make people aware of dictatorial policies of the BJP,” he said.
