Bharmour achieves 93% HPV vaccination coverage

The Bharmour health block in Chamba district has achieved 93 per cent coverage under the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, emerging among the six best-performing health blocks in Himachal Pradesh.

The achievement has brought recognition to the health team in the tribal and geographically challenging Bharmour region, where healthcare delivery often involves difficult terrain and scattered habitations.

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Bharmour Block Medical Officer Dr Deepesh Baral was honoured by the Secretary, Health, Himachal Pradesh Government, at a function held in Shimla for the block’s performance in the vaccination campaign.

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Chamba Chief Medical Officer Dr Jalam Bhardwaj congratulated Dr Baral and the entire health team for securing the high coverage. He attributed the achievement to the commitment of the health department’s field teams, effective micro-planning, sustained public awareness and coordinated efforts by health workers.

Dr Bhardwaj said achieving 93 per cent HPV vaccination coverage was a significant accomplishment and reflected the concerted efforts made to ensure that eligible adolescent girls were reached under the campaign. He said vaccination was an important preventive measure against HPV infection and the serious diseases associated with it, particularly cervical cancer.

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Dr Bhardwaj said the performance of all health blocks in Chamba district was commendable, considering the district’s difficult terrain and geographical challenges. He said health workers had to make sustained efforts to reach beneficiaries in remote and far-flung areas, and appreciated their dedication to public health programmes.

He acknowledged the contribution of medical officers, health workers, ASHA workers and other personnel associated with the HPV vaccination campaign. He said their coordinated efforts had played an important role in improving vaccination coverage and strengthening community participation in the programme.

The recognition of Bharmour among the six best-performing health blocks in the state has highlighted the efforts of the local health system in implementing the HPV vaccination programme despite the region’s challenging geographical conditions.