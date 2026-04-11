Bharmour administration bans trek to Manimahesh lake amid heavy snow, unsafe routes

The Bharmour administration in Chamba district has banned trekking towards Manimahesh Lake, citing heavy snow accumulation and hazardous route conditions in the higher reaches of Chamba district.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bharmour, Vikas Sharma, said movement beyond Hadsar towards the Manimahesh yatra route—including Dhancho, Gaurikund, and Manimahesh—is strictly prohibited during the non-yatra period.

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The SDM, who is also the member secretary of the Shri Manimahesh Trust, directed the police to deploy personnel at key points and ensure no pilgrim proceeds beyond Dhancho under any circumstances. Sharma said that despite the risks, some devotees attempt to reach Manimahesh without informing the authorities, putting their lives in danger.

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“Currently, the region is covered under four to five feet of snow, with fresh snowfall reported just two days ago, making the trek extremely dangerous,” he said. The administration also noted that the trekking route was severely damaged due to heavy rainfall and cloudburst incidents in 2023, and restoration work remains incomplete.

Several stretches of the path have been washed away, while landslide-prone areas continue to pose a serious threat. In such conditions, any attempt to undertake the journey could prove life-threatening. With the Kartik Swami temple opening its doors on April 14, an increase in the footfall of devotees is expected in the region.

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Authorities fear that some pilgrims visiting the temple may try to proceed towards Manimahesh, further increasing the risk and complicating rescue operations in case of any mishap. To prevent any untoward incidents, strict checking of vehicles has been ordered at the Hadsar main gate. Police have been instructed to stop pilgrims heading towards the restricted route and sensitise them about the actual ground situation.

Officials have also been asked to maintain constant vigil along the route. Additionally, local panchayats have been directed to install information boards and awareness posters to caution both locals and visitors about the prevailing dangers and restrictions. The decision also comes in the backdrop of last year’s tragedy, when over 25,000 pilgrims were stranded due to heavy rains and cloudbursts, and around 26 people lost their lives during the yatra.

Manimahesh Lake is a high-altitude glacier-fed lake situated in the Budhil valley of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district at an elevation of 4,080 metres. Nestled at the base of the revered Manimahesh Kailash Peak, the lake holds deep religious significance and is associated with Lord Shiva.

Every year, thousands of devotees undertake the Manimahesh Yatra, which begins on Janmashtami and concludes on Radhashtami, drawing pilgrims from across the country.