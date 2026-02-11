Bharmour apple growers trained in scientific disease management

In continuation of a special campaign, aimed at creating awareness among orchardists about disease management in apple crops, an awareness camp was organised today at Lamu village in the Holi sub-tehsil of the tribal subdivision of Bharmour in Chamba. The camp was held under the aegis of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Chamba in collaboration with the Horticulture Department.

Providing details, Dr Jaya Chaudhary, Senior Scientist at KVK-Chamba, said the objective of the campaign was to equip orchardists with the knowledge regarding identification, prevention and scientific management of major diseases affecting apple crops.

She said that through the camp, orchardists were given detailed information on proper crop management practices as well as effective control measures for major diseases such as Alternaria and Marssonina leaf blotch.

Dr Sushil Dhiman from KVK and Extension Officer Pankaj Kumar from the Horticulture Department imparted technical guidance to the participating orchardists.

During the session, experts highlighted that timely adoption of scientific practices could not only protect the crops from diseases but also significantly improve yield and quality, enabling orchardists to secure better prices for their produce. Detailed information was shared on disease identification, balanced use of pesticides, correct spraying techniques and appropriate timing of applications.

Orchardists were sensitised about soil testing, balanced fertiliser application and regular monitoring of orchards. They were encouraged to stay in constant touch with KVK-Chamba and take advantage of updated technical recommendations.

The experts laid special emphasis on strict adherence to the spray schedule recommended by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. They stated that following the university’s prescribed spray schedule would help ensure better fruit size, quality and overall production.

Orchardists were urged to participate actively in such camps and adopt the scientific advice and recommended practices shared by experts. The next awareness camp under the campaign will be held on February 12 at Madan village in the Churah subdivision.