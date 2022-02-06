Himachal snowfall fallout: Bharmour reels under darkness

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, February 5

MLA Jia Lal Kapoor has directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) officials to carry out the restoration work of disrupted power supply lines at fast pace for the convenience of the residents in remote areas.

The orders have been issued following the power breakdown in several interior parts of Bharmour and Pangi tribal areas of the district due to recently heavy snowfall.

The legislator said the priority of the government was to provide easy and comfortable life to people of tribal terrains. —