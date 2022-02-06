Himachal snowfall fallout: Bharmour reels under darkness

Bharmour, February 5
MLA Jia Lal Kapoor has directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) officials to carry out the restoration work of disrupted power supply lines at fast pace for the convenience of the residents in remote areas.
The orders have been issued following the power breakdown in several interior parts of Bharmour and Pangi tribal areas of the district due to recently heavy snowfall.
The legislator said the priority of the government was to provide easy and comfortable life to people of tribal terrains. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...