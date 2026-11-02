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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bharmour steps up measures to keep bears away from villages

Bharmour steps up measures to keep bears away from villages

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:58 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Forest officials hol an interaction with residents of Khanni village.
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The Bharmour Forest Division has launched an awareness campaign to address the growing human-wildlife conflict in forest-fringe villages, with a special focus on safe coexistence with the Himalayan black bear. The campaign aims to reduce encounters through preventive infrastructure, habitat improvement and community participation.

As part of the initiative, forest officials held an interaction with residents of Khanni village, where incidents of bear attacks and damage to crops and livestock were discussed. Bharmour Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajneesh Mahajan said the department was adopting an integrated approach to minimise conflict while conserving wildlife. Improving natural food availability inside forests, removing food attractants from human settlements and sensitising villagers about safety precautions were essential to reducing encounters, he said.

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The interaction recalled a fatal incident last year in which a woman was killed by a Himalayan black bear while working in her field. Another woman was attacked while walking along a path to her house. Livestock attacks, frequent bear sightings near habitations and damage to fruit trees and maize crops were also reported.

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The department will install additional Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent Systems (ANIDERS) at vulnerable locations to detect and deter bears approaching habitations. Indigenous wild fruit-bearing species will also be planted in forest patches adjoining vulnerable villages to improve natural food resources and keep bears away from orchards and fields. Information boards displaying safety guidelines and dos and don’’ts will be put up at suitable places in the village.

Officials stressed proper orchard management. They observed that several trees still had C-grade apples hanging after the main harvest, while fallen fruit lay scattered in orchards, attracting bears and encouraging repeat visits. Orchard owners were advised to collect fallen fruit, harvest leftover apples in time and, where feasible, supply marketable C-grade produce to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

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Villagers were cautioned against dumping livestock carcasses in forests or near homes, as this attracts bears and can change their feeding behaviour, and were told to dispose of them as per the prescribed procedure.

Residents were advised not to walk alone on paths through or near forests, particularly in the early morning and evening, to travel in groups, make sufficient noise and stay alert. If a bear is sighted, people should keep a safe distance and avoid approaching, chasing, provoking or feeding it. Livestock should be kept in secure enclosures at night, and food waste near houses and cattle sheds avoided.

Mahajan also highlighted the harm forest fires do to wildlife habitats, saying they destroy vegetation, food and shelter and can push animals towards human settlements. Villagers were urged not to set forests on fire and to report deliberate burning.

Residents were also told about fencing assistance for farmland adjoining forests under Agriculture Department schemes. Individual farmers can avail a 75 per cent subsidy, while community-based fencing attracts 85 per cent assistance, subject to scheme guidelines.

The DFO urged villagers to take an active part in preventing conflict and to promptly report bear sightings, unusual wildlife movement and attacks on humans or livestock to forest officials.

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