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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bhattiyat to get Rs 900 crore Jal Shakti projects: Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania

Bhattiyat to get Rs 900 crore Jal Shakti projects: Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inaugurates a water supply scheme in Bhattiyat Assembly segment of Chamba. Tribune photo
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Around Rs 900 crore will be spent on various Jal Shakti Department projects in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency by June 2027, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Kaithli village after inaugurating a newly constructed drinking water scheme at Malunda gram panchayat. Pathania said the government was giving priority to strengthening essential infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, education, electricity, healthcare and social services.

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He said the proposed expenditure would cover drinking water supply, irrigation, sewerage, flood control and fire services. Of this, projects worth Rs 175 crore had been completed in the past four years, while work on projects worth Rs 365 crore was in progress. Proposals for additional projects worth Rs 534 crore had also been approved, he added.

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The Speaker said efforts were being made to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached remote areas and the most disadvantaged sections of society.

Responding to the demands raised by the panchayat, he assured residents that their concerns would be considered sympathetically and addressed at the earliest.

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Emphasising the need for coordination between panchayat and administrative officials, Pathania urged public representatives to set aside differences and work collectively for the development of the constituency. He also addressed the grievances of residents during the programme.

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