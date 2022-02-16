Bhavan for shepherds to come up at Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR FEBRUARY 15

The Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation under the programme “The government on the doorstops of shepherds” organised a nomadic shepherds awareness-cum-training camp here today.

Tents, sleeping bags for them With the World Bank funds, shepherds will get free tents and sleeping bags, besides providing a mapping system for the digitization of their routes, which they can use while migrating from one place to another with livestock. This system will assist them in an emergency. — Rakesh Pathania, Forest minister

The camp was sponsored by the Tribal Development Department with the veterinary technical assistance from the Animal Husbandry Department.

Presiding over the camp, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said following the demand of Wool Federation chairman Trilok Kapoor, the department had increased the period of grazing permit being issued to shepherds from three years to six years. The government had also initiated a number of steps to address the problems being faced by them in grazing their livestock. A tribal bhavan to be built at Rs 5 crore was coming up in Nurpur and its construction would be completed in five months.

Pathania said the government was serious about making the traditional sheep rearing avocation more profitable.

A large number of shepherds from Nurpur and Jawali participated in the awareness camp. The veterinary experts sensitised shepherds about the ailments and treatment of sheep and goats.

Trilok Kapoor, addressing the shepherds, said being a shepherd himself, he was aware of their problems and the federation had raised their issues with the government.

The government had launched programmes for the welfare and socio-economic uplift of the shepherds. The shepherds were also distributed veterinary medicines kits in the camp.