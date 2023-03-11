Bhootnath bridge likely to be restored by March-end

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MARCH 10

The company undertaking retrofitting has completed work of erecting a pillar in the Beas triggering hope of restoration of the Bhootnath bridge in Kullu town. Now work of the peer-cap structure on the top of the pillar to support the inclined portion of the bridge is underway. After filling the peer cap, it will be left to dry for 27 days. After this, the load capacity of the double-lane bridge will be checked.

Developed cracks in 2018 The 95-metre double lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, had developed cracks and inclined from the centre in November 2018 within five years of its inauguration.

The administration suspended traffic on the bridge on January 6, 2019, in view of the safety of commuters. The work for its restoration and repairs at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore began in January 2020.

The restoration of the bridge would depend upon results of various tests to be done by experts.

Further repair work will continue if all goes well. A couple of tests will be conducted by experts to find out whether the bridge is safe for traffic. According to departmental officials, the bridge will be ready for the movement of small and big vehicles within three months.

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, had said that the PWD authorities had revealed that the Bhootnath bridge would be restored for traffic by the end of March. However, the restoration of the bridge would depend upon results of various tests to be done by experts.

Thousands of people, including tourists visiting Kullu-Manali, will benefit with the restoration of the bridge. Rajeev Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, Kullu, said that construction of the pillar had been completed and work of its peer cap was underway after which the load capacity would be tested.

The CPS said that due to neglect by the former BJP government, the repair work of the bridge could not be completed on time. “The Congress government has accelerated its repair work, keeping in view the inconvenience being faced by the people and tourists,” the CPS said adding that the bridge would be opened for vehicular movement soon.