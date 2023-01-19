Bhootnath bridge to be restored within two months, says CPS

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JANUARY 18

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, said that the PWD authorities had assured that the Bhootnath bridge would be restored by the end of March.

During inspection of the undergoing repair works of the bridge today he said that the authorities had stated that the peer-cap structure on the top of pillar remained to be completed and bearings were awaited, which were expected to arrive in a day or two. He said that the government was committed to get this job done and strict action would be taken for lackadaisical attitude.

The 95-metre double-lane bridge, connecting the Kullu bypass road with main bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, had developed cracks and inclined from the centre in November 2018 within five years of its inauguration. The administration halted the traffic on the bridge from January 6, 2019 in view of safety of commuters.

The work for its restoration and repairs at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore began in January 2020. However, the bridge was still not thrown open for traffic as it failed various tests after the retrofitting work. After analysing the tests, experts reached the conclusion that the retrofitting work would be done by erecting a pillar to support the inclined portion. After thorough discussions with the experts in January last year, it was decided to support the bridge with a pillar. The meticulous study of final design was done and now the retrofitting work by erecting a pillar to support the inclined portion of the bridge was underway.

The bridge has become a major cause of resentment among the masses. The traffic congestion has increased in the Akhara Bazar area of Kullu town due to the closure of the bridge for traffic for the past over four years. The Congress workers led by the MLA had taken out a “funeral procession” of the Bhootnath bridge in April last year. He had stated that the masses had lost hope of restoration of the bridge during the BJP regime.