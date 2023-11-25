Bhootnath bridge yet to be restored for heavy vehicles

The Bhootnath bridge, which connects Kullu town with the Kullu bypass national highway road, is yet to be restored for heavy traffic even after an expenditure of over Rs 3 crore on its repair in the past five years. Long route buses have to cross through the town to come to the Kullu bus stand, resulting in traffic congestion. The bridge was restored for light vehicles on October 16 and the authorities had stated that heavy vehicles would soon be allowed to ply on the bridge. However, no further information has surfaced on the matter. Ram Kumar, Kullu

Need to improve state of playground

The condition of the playground in Dhalpur has become very bad due to the setting up of temporary shops during Dasehra. Drains have been dug up in the ground, making the surface uneven and thus risky for sportspersons to carry out their practice. Grass has disappeared on many parts of the field. The temporary markets have now been removed but the condition of the ground has not been improved. The authorities concerned should carry out repairs as it is the only ground available to sportspersons of the town. Ravi, Kullu

Monkey menace

On the road heading to the Chief Minister’s residence from Chotta Shimla, the number of monkeys has increased manifold. Many people walk on this restricted road, including schoolchildren. For them, these monkeys are a big threat. Saroj, Shimla

