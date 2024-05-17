Bhopal woman’s body found in bag in Himachal Pradesh's Manali

Kullu, May 16
In a sensational murder in Manali, the body of a 26-year-old woman from Bhopal was found stuffed in a bag being allegedly carried by her companion with whom she had checked into a hotel in Kullu district on May 13.
Haryana youth held
- Vinod Thakur (23) of Palwal in Haryana was allegedly carrying the bag with body inside
- Hotel staff alerted the police when they found the bag to be unusually heavy
The woman’s companion, identified as Vinod Thakur (23) of Palwal in Haryana, was checking out last night when the hotel staff saw him alone with the bag, around three-feet long, that he was struggling to carry. Vinod reportedly asked the hotel staff to carry the bag and put it in the boot of a taxi that he had hired till Manali bus stand. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Goku lachandran said the unusually heavy bag made the hotel staff suspicious and they alerted the police, who managed to nab the suspect even as he tried to flee. The police said the youth was being interrogated as the hotel registration details, including a copy of Aadhaar, furnished by both weren’t clear. They said the CCTV cameras in the hotel were non-functional. The SP said an investigation was underway to ascertain as to how the crime was committed and the cause. A case has been registered.
