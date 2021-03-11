Bhoranj man awarded 10-year jail for rape

Hamirpur, April 29
The district court today awarded 10-year imprisonment to a rapist and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.
A case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered against convict Bhuri Singh, a resident of Jad village in Bhoranj subdivision, on December 7, 2019. He was accused of raping a woman, who later got pregnant and gave birth to a child. The prosecution proved through a DNA test that Bhuri Singh was the child’s father.
The prosecution recorded the statements of 22 witnesses in the case while the defence presented only four witnesses as reported by the court.
