Bhuntar civic body fined Rs 1 lakh for dumping garbage into Beas

Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat workers dumping garbage into the Beas from a municipal park at Bhuntar in Kullu. File Photo

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 18

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg today imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat and its sanitation contractor for dumping garbage into the Beas.

According to orders, the Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat through its Secretary and the sanitation contractor working with the nagar panchayat will have to deposit the amount by a cheque drawn in favour of the Member Secretary, HP Pollution Control Board, Shimla, within seven days, failing which each of the parties will be liable to pay a penal interest of 18 per cent per month.

Some videos went viral on social media on July 25 in which it was claimed that heaps of garbage loaded in tractors were dumped into the river from the municipal park.

The Kullu SDM investigated the matter and was assisted by Assistant Engineer, Pollution Control Board, Kullu. A report was prepared by the Kullu SDM on August 10.

After the investigation report, it became clear that the claims of the videos on social media were true and the vehicles belonged to the sanitation contractor of the Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat.

The nagar panchayat and the sanitation contractor were found guilty and it also came to the fore that the contractor had been found guilty in similar cases many times earlier and had been fined.

The fine has been imposed by the DC in compliance with the orders of the NGT. The fine will be used to restore environment in the area.

The nagar panchayat has been directed to take strict action against the contractor. Strict instructions have been given to the nagar panchayat and the contractor not to dump garbage into the Beas.

Another inspection will be carried out by the Kullu SDM after 15 days and if violators have not complied with the directions, the matter will be brought to the notice of the NGT for initiating contempt proceedings.

