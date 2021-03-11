Bhuntar residents oppose garbage treatment plant

Residents protest setting up of a garbage treatment plant at Bhuntar.

KULLU, MAY 24

Members of various organisations and residents of Bhuntar town are opposing the setting up of a waste treatment plant adjacent to the agriculture marketing yard. The residents along with the members of the Kisan Sangh, businessmen and agents of the Bhuntar Sabzi Mandi Union have held a protest against Bhuntar nagar panchayat and the administration.

They say that if the garbage plant is set up at the designated place, the area will get polluted and people will face health hazards. They have urged the local administration that the plant be set up at some secluded place. They have warned that if the site is not shifted, they will launch an agitation.

“The waste of Bhuntar town is currently being sent to the Manali treatment plant, but the agency handling the Manali plant has shown reluctance to take garbage due to the lack of space. Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat was planning to set up its own garbage plant, but the proposal was opposed and now the matter is pending in court. A union of Bhuntar had obtained a court stay in the matter.

As people came to know about the preparations of the administration and the nagar panchayat regarding the plant, they resorted to a protest. They say that the plant is proposed close to the Beas and the drinking water supply unit of the Jal Shakti Department. If established, it will pollute the river and drinking water. They say that the proposed plant violates the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur have listened to the grievances of the residents and office-bearers of various organisations. He says that he has identified a place for the plant, but due to the lackadaisical attitude of the nagar panchayat and the administration, no headway has been made.

Meanwhile, Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat president Meena Thakur says that the nagar panchayat is making all possible efforts to solve the garbage issue. — OC 

No unanimity

People of Bhuntar are divided on the matter. One group of citizens supports the garbage treatment plant proposal, while the organisations related to the vegetable market and some others oppose it.

