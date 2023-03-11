Bhuntar slum dwellers given relief till April 3

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 10

The district administration has extended till April 3 the date for the evacuation of migrants settled in a slum on the banks of the Beas at Bhuntar in Kullu district. The slum dwellers had appealed to the administration that there were around 40 students among them and they were having their final examinations. They had given a written representation to the administration to allow them some more time till the examinations of their wards end. After that they would themselves vacate the area.

On March 2, the administration had issued the final notice to the slum dwellers, asking them to vacate the place by March 9 after which they would be removed forcibly. About 250 to 300 migrants are living in shanties set up on the banks of the Beas from the bailey bridge at Bhuntar up to the Truck Union area.