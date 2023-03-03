Bhuntar slum dwellers told to vacate shanties by March 9

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 2

The district administration has served a notice on migrants settled in slums on the banks of the Beas in Bhuntar, ordering them to vacate the area. The migrants have built shanties on the banks of the Beas.

Nearly 250 to 300 migrants residing in the slums have been asked to vacate the place by March 9 else they will be removed forcibly.

The migrants are settled on the riverbank from Bhuntar’s bailey bridge to the Truck Union area. All the filth being generated is polluting the Beas. Living amid unsanitary conditions, the migrants are polluting the river and violating the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). As their number is increasing by the day, they have become a major cause of concern for law enforcement agencies. Some of them have got jobs but they prefer to live here in the slums.

The place where migrants are camping in Bhuntar by making illegal settlements is the confluence of the Parvati and the Beas. Many deities of the valley come here for royal bath. But due to formation of a settlement of migrants, the confluence is getting spoiled by filth due to which its purity and sanctity is being affected adversely.

Several attempts were made earlier to evict the migrants, but all these were unsuccessful. The migrants have now been given time till March 9 to vacate the place. If they continue to stay here, the administration will drive them out with the help of police force. After the place is vacated, the administration plans to fence the area to prevent encroachments in future.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said several notices had been issued to the migrants and they were given adequate time to represent their case. He said that the effluents from the slum area were polluting the Beas. A final notice has been served to the slum dwellers. If they do not vacate the area, they will be removed forcibly. He said other illegal colonies of migrants in Kullu would be removed in a phased manner.

Migrants have also set up an illegal settlement near the Sarwari bus stand in the district headquarters where a large area has been encroached upon on the banks of rivulet. More than 500 migrants are living here.