Bhutan election delegation to visit Rewalsar on May 23

A high-level delegation from the Election Commission of Bhutan will visit Rewalsar in Mandi district on May 23 as part of a strategic leadership and conflict management bootcamp organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

The visit is a component of a broader training programme, held from May 19 to May 30, aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and fostering bilateral cooperation between India and Bhutan.

Mandi ADC Dr Madan Kumar described the visit as a key component of the training initiative, calling it a significant step toward mutual learning and cooperation between the election commissions of both countries.

Leading the delegation is Election Commissioner of Bhutan, Dawa Tenzin. According to the itinerary, the team will arrive in Mandi from Delhi on May 22. The Rewalsar visit on May 23 will include interactions with local administrative officials and a cultural and institutional exchange aimed at deepening mutual understanding of democratic governance. The delegation will return to Delhi on May 24.