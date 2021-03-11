Bhuttico extends support to self-help groups

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 21

Former minister Satya Prakash Thakur, who is also the chairman of Bhuttico, one of the Asia’s famous handloom cooperative societies, announced that handloom and handicraft products of various self-help groups (SHGs) will also be available across various showrooms of Bhuttico in the country.

He said the name of the society would also be changed accordingly to Bhutti Weavers Handloom and Handicraft Co-operative Society Limited.

Kullu Addl District Magistrate Parshant Sirkek said Bhuttico was internationally famous and could provide support to other societies and SHGs to improve their economic stability.

Addressing a gathering during the annual Thakur Ved Ram National Awards ceremony 2021-22 to commemorate the 102nd birth anniversary of the Bhuttico’s founder today, he announced to support SHGs and said Bhuttico would assist them in marketing their products.

He thanked and congratulated all 13 dignitaries for receiving the awards. He said the awardees were selected after thorough scrutiny for their special contributions in the fields of literature, art, language and culture, journalism, co-operative societies, handicraft and handloom. He said the recognition bestowed through the Thakur Ved Ram Awards contributes to the growth and development of these spheres and motivates others to excel too.

Bhuttico honours various personalities every year, since 2000, for their excellent work in their respective fields. The award ceremony could not be held for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic and Ved Ram Jayanti was celebrated on a small scale. Various cultural events were also organised on the occasion.