Bid to attack son of Chief Minister’s Media Adviser near Shimla

A case has been registered against unknown persons for a bid to attack the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, Aryan Chauhan, near Shimla on Friday. Aryan is the son of Naresh Chauhan, Media Adviser of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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The incident occurred near Mashobra when Aryan was on his way to Shimla and some unidentified persons, who were also travelling in a car, tried to attack him with a firearm and a rod. Upon seeing the persons approaching him, Aryan jumped out of his car into a gorge to escape the attack. As a result, he suffered minor injuries. He then informed the police and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons.

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