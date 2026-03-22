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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bid to attack son of Chief Minister’s Media Adviser near Shimla

Bid to attack son of Chief Minister’s Media Adviser near Shimla

Chased by unknown persons, Aryan Chauhan jumped out of his car and suffered minor injuries

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Unknown persons tried to attack Aryan Chauhan, son of Naresh Chauhan, Media Adviser of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, at Mashobra near Shimla on Friday.
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A case has been registered against unknown persons for a bid to attack the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, Aryan Chauhan, near Shimla on Friday. Aryan is the son of Naresh Chauhan, Media Adviser of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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The incident occurred near Mashobra when Aryan was on his way to Shimla and some unidentified persons, who were also travelling in a car, tried to attack him with a firearm and a rod. Upon seeing the persons approaching him, Aryan jumped out of his car into a gorge to escape the attack. As a result, he suffered minor injuries. He then informed the police and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons.

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