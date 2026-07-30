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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bid to sell Pong Dam oustee’s land on fake power of attorney, Jawali man booked

Bid to sell Pong Dam oustee’s land on fake power of attorney, Jawali man booked

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:07 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Balveer Singh, a resident of Sukhar Chaudharian village of Jawali, is alleged to have forged the document and tried to use it to sell the land allotted to the complainant following his displacement due to the Pong Dam project.
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A forgery case was registered at the Jawali police station in Nurpur on Thursday after a Pong Dam oustee alleged that a fake general power of attorney had been executed in his name to facilitate the sale of his land in Rajasthan. According to the police, Balveer Singh, a resident of Sukhar Chaudharian village of Jawali, is alleged to have prepared and tried to use the forged document to sell the land allotted to the complainant following his displacement due to the Pong Dam project. In his complaint, Jagdish Chand of Bharmar stated that he had been allotted agricultural land in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after being displaced due to the construction of the Pong Dam. He had engaged a caretaker to cultivate the land. He stated that on July 27, his caretaker informed him over the phone that Balveer Singh had approached the local Patwari to sell his land on the basis of a general power of attorney. The caretaker also sent him a photograph of the alleged forged document through WhatsApp.

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Jagdish Chand, a retired BBMB employee, claimed that the Aadhaar number mentioned in the document belonged to another person, indicating impersonation. He stated that while he always signed documents in English, the individual, who allegedly impersonated him, had affixed a thumb impression on the power of attorney.

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Additional SP Dharam Chand Verma said that an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(4), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He added that the disputed power of attorney was allegedly executed in the office of the Sub-Registrar, Jawali, and an investigation was in progress.

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