Bid to show Himachal CM black flags foiled

Tribune News Service

solan, May 6

The police today foiled an attempt to show black flags to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur by members of the Swaran Morcha and the Devbhumi Khatriya Sanghatan at Waknaghat here. The morcha activists were bundled into a bus and taken away before Thakur’s arrival.

Swaran Aayog sought The activists of the two unions are protesting against the state government's failure to constitute a Swaran Aayog to examine the issue of grant of reservation to economically weaker sections among upper castes. Some of their leaders were arrested in Shimla on March 16 during an agitation.

Thakur later visited a private university at Waknaghat to inaugurate a placement drive.

SHO, Kandaghat, Sanjay Rana said that the Kandaghat police arrested 19 morcha activists, including a woman, around 11.30 am at Waknaghat for maintaining peace. They were produced before the SDM, Kandaghat, and let off later.

