Bidding process for widening of Kaithlighat-Dhalli section soon

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 12

Delayed by one-and-a-half month, the tendering process for the construction of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli section of Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane project likely to start by mid-May.

Will reduce distance from 40.1 km to 28.4 km The new highway will bypass Shimla and reduce the distance between Kaithlighat and Dhalli from 40.1 km to 28.4 km

Five tunnels, including two twin tube tunnels, and 27 bridges will come up on the stretch

The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 3,760 crore

The tender of the 28.4-km stretch has been split into two stretches

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer Abdul Basit has attributed the delay to administrative and technical reasons, besides forest clearance and land acquisition.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 3,760 crore and the tender of the 28.4-km stretch has been split into two stretches, Kaithlighat-Shakral (17.46 km) and Shakral-Dhalli (10.98 km). About 30 hectares of land has to be acquired in the second stretch, besides the forest clearance.

Earlier, tunnel experience was not mandatory but keeping in view that tunnels would be constructed below the city, which has old and heritage buildings, stringent conditions have been incorporated to ensure that there is no damage to the existing buildings and the real-time monitoring of the buildings would be done, he said. Moreover, it would be the responsibility of the contractor to repair the road till two years after its completion.

The new highway will bypass Shimla and reduce the distance between Kaithlighat and Dhalli from 40.1 km to 28.4 km. Five tunnels, including two twin tube tunnels, and 27 bridges would come up on the stretch.

The NHAI had terminated the contract of Chetak Enterprise for the construction of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli section of the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane project as only 2 per cent work was executed against a target of 30 per cent due to delay in the availability of land, forest clearance.