Bids invited for flyover at Garkhal junction

Solan, May 12

A year after a crucial flyover project was conceived over Garkhal junction near Kasauli, where five roads converge, tenders have been invited for the Rs 22 crore flyover by the executing agency.

Project to be completed in a year

Once awarded, it is supposed to be completed within a year’s time

The flyover will extend from near the bus stand at Garkhal on the Garkhal-Dharampur road and will be constructed across the valley on the far-end of the Garkhal-Kasauli road

The 160-m structure will have two piers and two abutments with the central pier being 85-m high

The PWD’s Road and Infrastructure Develop Corporation (RIDC), which was executing the project, had entrusted the task of conducting a survey of the area to Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in June 2022. An estimate of Rs 27 crore was initially prepared for this flyover but the amount was later reduced to Rs 22 crore. A sum of Rs 14 crore has already been received by the RIDC to invite tenders.

Pawan Sharma, RIDC Chief Engineer, said, “Tenders have been invited for the Rs 22 crore flyover project at Garkhal junction which is a major traffic bottleneck. Work to award the tender would begin in the next few weeks. Once awarded, it is supposed to be completed within a year’s time. Efforts will be made to complete the work at the earliest as it will ease the traffic congestion for the tourists.”

It would also come as a blessing for the residents as the roads are choked with an excessive inflow of vehicles, especially during the weekends and the tourist season.

Sharma said L&T prepared its detailed project report within a record time after ensuing that private land was not acquired and the local residents were not disturbed. “Since an unsavoury situation had occurred in 2018 May when a demolition drive to remove unauthorised structures had led to a shootout where an official of a Town and Country Planning officer and a Beldar of PWD had been killed, it was decided not to disturb the local residents.”

Formalities like soil testing were underway before the contract was awarded.

With ribbon development, where buildings have been constructed in a continuous row along the road, there is little scope to expand the existing roads. Keeping this handicap in mind, a flyover was mooted as the lone solution.

A study undertaken by a National Green Tribunal’s panel on the carrying capacity of the Kasauli Planning Area in 2017 had also stressed the need to decongest the Garkhal junction where five roads converge.