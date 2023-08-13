Big boulders hit car in Mandi, 6-yr-old killed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 12

A six-year-old boy was killed while his parents and younger sister were critically injured when big boulders hit the car they were travelling in on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at 6 Miles in Mandi district last evening.

The deceased was identified as Chinmay Aggarwal while his father Prashant Aggarwal, mother Dhanvanti and two-year-old sister Maysha were seriously injured. They are natives of Bhojpur village in Mandi.

According to the police, the couple along with their two children were on their way to Sundernagar from Kullu when the accident took place. Big boulders rolled down the hills and hit their car.

“In this mishap, a six-year-old boy was killed on the spot. He had received grave head injuries. His parents and younger sister were critically injured and were admitted to the Mandi Zonal Hospital,” said Additional SP, Mandi, Sagar Chander.

He said, “Critically injured Dhanvanti was later shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. She is on ventilator and battling for her life.”

Sagar said that in view of public safety, the highway was closed for vehicular traffic at night after the accident. Due to heavy rain throughout night and today, the highway could not be restored.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He directed the district administration to extend all necessary help to the injured.

