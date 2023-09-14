Bihar gives Rs 5 cr for disaster relief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today thanked the Bihar Government for donating Rs 5 crore towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh.

Sukhu said the contribution towards the Disaster Relief Fund would greatly help in providing relief to the people, who had suffered huge losses due to the havoc wreaked by heavy rain.

He expressed gratitude to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar for extending help during the crisis.

