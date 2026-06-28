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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bihar man arrested for sexually harassing specially-abled minor in Shimla

Bihar man arrested for sexually harassing specially-abled minor in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:16 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and attempting to rape a specially-abled minor in Shimla district.

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The accused has been identified as Rohit, a native of Bihar.

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As per the complaint filed by the parents of the girl, she alleged that a carpenter, whom they had assigned renovation work to, tried to sexually harass her daughter when she was alone in the house.

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Taking prompt action, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 75 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and arrested the accused. Police said that further investigation in the case is going on.

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