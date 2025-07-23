DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bihar voters: Update your details by July 25 for SIR

Bihar voters: Update your details by July 25 for SIR

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Bihar voters temporarily residing the state have been advised to submit enumeration forms and apply for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) till July 25.

A spokesperson of the State Election Commission here on Monday said, under the instructions of the Election Commission of India, SIR of electoral rolls was underway in Bihar.

“Voters from Bihar temporarily residing in the state can verify and update their details online on https://voters.eci.gov.in or ECINET App, or submit forms via family members to the BLO concerned,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the draft electoral roll would be published on August 1, and claims and objections could be filed from August 1 to September 1.

“To support their application, voters must attach any one document from the prescribed list of 11 identity proofs — including government ID, passport, educational certificates, domicile certificate and pension papers,” he said. “Pre-filled forms can be downloaded, signed and submitted via WhatsApp, email, or physically through BLOs. In case documents are not immediately available, they can be submitted later within the claim period.”

The spokesperson added that, for any assistance, voters could call on voter helpline number 1950 or visit the nearest election office. Voters have been encouraged to verify their status regularly through the ECINET App or website to ensure error-free inclusion in the electoral roll.

