Bijli Mahadev closes its doors to devotees

For the first time during the holy month of Sawan, the Bijli Mahadev temple in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed to devotees. Entry to the sanctum sanctorum has been prohibited and no community feasts (langars) or religious events will be held on the temple grounds. The temple’s Kardar, Vinender Jamwal, announced that the deity has expressed a wish for solitude, prompting the suspension of all rituals and pilgrim services for six months. Visitors may only offer prayers from outside the temple.

Jamwal said the daily langars and religious programs are cancelled this year, and overnight stays in the temple rest house are not allowed. While he admitted that large pilgrim gatherings cannot be fully prevented, he appealed to devotees to respect the deity’s wishes and maintain peace.

Though Jamwal claimed the closure has no link to the newly started ropeway construction, many locals disagree. A recent lightning strike damaged the Shivalingam inside the temple, which residents interpret as a sign of divine anger over the project. They recall a similar incident in 1988, when a planned helipad led to tragedy, seen then too as a result of disregarding the deity’s will.

Religious and environmental concerns are fuelling growing resentment. Locals report that about 77 deodar trees were cut for the ropeway, leading to unstable soil conditions around the hilltop shrine. Many villagers fear the construction could result in a natural disaster.

The ropeway project has long faced opposition. Through devvani (divine oracle), the deity had earlier warned against such developments. Protests have erupted in nearby villages, with a large demonstration planned for July 25. Elderly activist Shivnath has even threatened self-immolation if the construction continues.