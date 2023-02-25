Bike thieves turn repeat offenders in Paonta belt

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 24

Bike thieves operating in the Paonta Sahib border belt of Sirmaur district have become habitual offenders, who repeat the criminal act as soon as they are let out on bail.

Keeping an eye: DSP We are closely coordinating with the police in the Saharanpur and Khijrabad areas. Our teams regularly scan their CCTV cameras to identify such bikes. The exercise has proved fruitful. — Ramakant Thakur, Paonta Sahib DSP

At least four such cases have come to light over the past couple of months in Paonta Sahib subdivision. The stolen bikes are either hidden in the forest area near the Behral interstate barrier or taken to Haryana by crossing the Yamuna.

A search operation in the Behral forest area led to the recovery of several stolen bikes. Since there is little water in the Yamuna these days, miscreants find it easy to cross over to Haryana with stolen bikes. These bikes are sold at places like Saharanpur and Khijrabad for anything between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

Since most of these offenders are addicted to drugs, they indulge in such thefts to buy narcotics.