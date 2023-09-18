Biker dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 17

One person was killed after his motorcycle collided with a bus at Hira Nagar (Ward number one) of the town here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Madan Lal of Talwar village in Jaisinghpur of Kangra. The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

