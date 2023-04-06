Biker dies in road mishap

Solan, April 5
A bike rider, identified as Sachin Sharma, was killed after being hit by a rashly driven truck from behind at Barotiwala near Shiwalik Nagar around 9 am today.
He fell off the bike after being hit by the speeding truck. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.
