Biker killed as private bus rams into 4 vehicles in Himachal’s Una
The accident occurred on Sunday evening at Bharwain within the Chintpurni police station limits
It first rammed into three cars moving ahead of it before hitting the motorcycle. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement
A biker was killed after a private bus lost control and hit multiple vehicles, including the motorcycle, in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, police said on Monday.
Advertisement
The accident occurred on Sunday evening at Bharwain within the Chintpurni police station limits, when the speeding bus bearing a Rajasthan registration number lost control and collided with several vehicles.
Advertisement
It first rammed into three cars moving ahead of it before hitting the motorcycle, killing Deepu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, on the spot, police said.
Advertisement
A large number of locals gathered on the spot before police reached there and calmed the situation.
Deepu’s body has been shifted to a hospital in Una for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement