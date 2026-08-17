Biker killed as private bus rams into 4 vehicles in Himachal’s Una

A biker was killed after a private bus lost control and hit multiple vehicles, including the motorcycle, in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, police said on Monday.

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The accident occurred on Sunday evening at Bharwain within the Chintpurni police station limits, when the speeding bus bearing a Rajasthan registration number lost control and collided with several vehicles.

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It first rammed into three cars moving ahead of it before hitting the motorcycle, killing Deepu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, on the spot, police said.

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A large number of locals gathered on the spot before police reached there and calmed the situation.

Deepu’s body has been shifted to a hospital in Una for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.