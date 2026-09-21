Biker killed in Banjar road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and the woman pillion rider critically injured after their motorcycle fell into a roadside nullah near Sojha in the Jaloda area of Banjar subdivision on Sunday afternoon. Both were from Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

According to Kullu Superintendent of Police Abishek Sekar, the accident occurred around 1.50 pm when they were travelling from Sojha towards Jibhi.

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The rider, identified as Sabin Mathew Kurian, died on the spot. The pillion rider, Akshara Jose D, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was stated to be critical.

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The police registered a case on the statement of eyewitness Tajendra Thakur, who was driving a taxi when the accident occurred.

The case was registered at the Banjar police station under sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police officials reached the spot and initiated proceedings. The body was taken into custody for the requisite legal formalities.