DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Biker killed in Banjar road accident

Biker killed in Banjar road accident

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A motorcyclist was killed and the woman pillion rider critically injured after their motorcycle fell into a roadside nullah near Sojha in the Jaloda area of Banjar subdivision on Sunday afternoon. Both were from Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

According to Kullu Superintendent of Police Abishek Sekar, the accident occurred around 1.50 pm when they were travelling from Sojha towards Jibhi.

Advertisement

The rider, identified as Sabin Mathew Kurian, died on the spot. The pillion rider, Akshara Jose D, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was stated to be critical.

Advertisement

The police registered a case on the statement of eyewitness Tajendra Thakur, who was driving a taxi when the accident occurred.

The case was registered at the Banjar police station under sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Police officials reached the spot and initiated proceedings. The body was taken into custody for the requisite legal formalities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts