Biker killed in Paonta Sahib

Solan, February 21
A speeding truck (PB-10 DS-5918) hit and killed a person while he was standing with his bike (HR-07R-1407) at Bhantawali village in Paonta Sahib last evening.
A witness said the speeding truck, coming from the Badripur side, dragged the bike as well as the rider for about 70 feet. The victim got crushed under the rear wheel of the truck and died on the spot.
DSP Bir Bahadur said Sher Singh (32), an employee of Mankind Pharma, was a resident of Indri in Haryana. The truck driver has been identified as Gogi, a resident of Khanna in Punjab. He has been booked and a probe is underway. The driver fled the spot and was yet to be apprehended. —
