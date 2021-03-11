Biker killed in road mishap on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 9

A man died when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck at Bhadwar on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Harjeet Singh (39) of Bhadwar, while the truck driver is Suresh Kumar.

Harjeet was on the way to his home when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck from the opposite direction. The truck driver fled after the accident, but later surrendered before the police. A case under Sections 279 and 304(A) of the IPC was registered against the driver.