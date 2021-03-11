Biker killed in road mishap on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway

Nurpur, June 9
A man died when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck at Bhadwar on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway late Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Harjeet Singh (39) of Bhadwar, while the truck driver is Suresh Kumar.
Harjeet was on the way to his home when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck from the opposite direction. The truck driver fled after the accident, but later surrendered before the police. A case under Sections 279 and 304(A) of the IPC was registered against the driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...