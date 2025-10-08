Bilaspur accident: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri visits site to review relief and rescue operations; death toll rises to 16

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited the site of the tragic bus accident at Bhallu village under Jhandutta Tehsil late last night around 1 am to review the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

He interacted with the administrative officers, NDRF, and police personnel at the spot to assess the situation and later met the affected families to share their grief.

He also met the bereaved families at Berthing Hospital, who had lost their loved ones in the tragedy and expressed his deepest condolences. Agnihotri assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time. He also directed the district administration to expedite relief operations and extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

The tragic incident occurred late Monday evening when a private bus plying on the Marotan–Ghumarwin route was hit by a landslide near Bhallu village. Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in the mishap, while two children were rescued safely.

The NDRF team worked through the night and recovered 15 bodies from the debris, while the body of one child was found this morning.

The Deputy CM, who was attending the concluding ceremony of the Kullu Dussehra Festival as the chief guest, left the event midway upon receiving information about the accident and immediately rushed to the site. He coordinated with the rescue teams to ensure prompt and effective response.

After reviewing the situation and ongoing relief efforts, he departed for Kullu, where he was scheduled to attend the official closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival.