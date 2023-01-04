Bilaspur admn to encourage residents to adopt stray dogs

Hamirpur, January 3
Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai has said the administration will encourage residents to adopt stray dogs to save the district from stray dog menace.
He recently addressed a meeting of members of the Municipal Committee and representatives of the Health and Veterinary departments at Bilaspur. He said 40 stray dogs were adopted in the town so far. He added that the programme would be carried out in other towns and villages of the district as well.
Rai said people adopting stray dogs, would be provided various civic amenities like parking facility and vaccination free of cost, besides exemption from garbage collection charges.
The administration would also help in sterilisation of stray dogs to curb their increasing birth rate. Rai said he had started the stray dog adoption programme in Shimla when he was posted there as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation. Over 200 stray dogs were adopted by residents of the city there under the programme, he added.
