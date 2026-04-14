Bilaspur-born scientist Prem Lal Gautam to be honoured with top state award on Himachal Day

In a significant feat, Prem Lal Gautam, a noted agricultural scientist who was awarded the Padma Shri in the science and engineering category earlier this year, has been selected for the prestigious Himachal Gaurav Samman for his exceptional contributions to his field.

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Gautam, who is also the Chancellor of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Bihar, will be conferred with the award by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the state-level celebrations of Himachal Day on Wednesday at Reckong Peo, Kinnaur.

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Additionally, Dr. OP Sharma from Samhun village in Hamirpur, Dr. Brij Sharma, Principal, AIMSS, Chamiana, Shimla, and Saneh Lata, a handball coach, from Bachhrin village in Bilaspur, will also be conferred with the Himachal Gaurav Samman.

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The state government has also announced the Civil Service Award to be conferred on Mandi’s district administration for its exceptional performance in providing public services efficiently.

Along with district Mandi, the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, Shimla, and Samritika Negi, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), Balh, Mandi, will also be conferred with the Civil Service Award for their exceptional performance in their respective fields.

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Also, on the occasion, the CM will confer the Prerna Srot Samman upon Charu Sharma, a resident of Bhonth in Shimla district; Kumari Chhonzin Angmo from Chango village in Kinnaur; and members of the Indian National Women’s Kabaddi team from Himachal Pradesh—Ritu Negi from Sharog in Sirmaur, Kumari Shakshi Sharma from Dhakouli village in Sirmaur, Kumari Pushpa from Melah Tek village in Sirmaur, Kumari Bhawana Devi from Bela village in Mandi, and Kumari Champa Thakur from Baghaigarh village in Chamba.