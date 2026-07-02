Bilaspur DC on ground zero for Census survey

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar took people by surprise as he knocked on the doors of houses in Bilaspur town to conduct a Census survey in the district today. Notably, the first phase of Census-2027 began in the town today, and the DC interacted with various families and observed the enumeration work. He urged people to provide accurate and factual information about their families so that the data could be effectively used for welfare and development programmes in the area.

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The DC said that the work of house listing and housing enumeration under the first phase of Census-2027 began on June 16 and will continue until July 15. He said that nearly 897 enumerators and supervisors would visit households to collect information using a prescribed format. He noted that the Census is being conducted purely in digital format through the HLO mobile app.

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He added that the census is a vital national programme, serving as the foundation for the government to formulate various public welfare schemes, infrastructure facilities and development policies.

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He stated that providing correct and precise information is the responsibility of every citizen, as the data obtained from the census forms the basis for future development plans. He appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to the census personnel and provide accurate and factual answers to all questions. The DC said that people can contact the helpline number 1855 for any information or assistance regarding the Census.

Tilak Raj Thakur, a resident of Bilaspur, said that it was surprising that the DC himself visited their house with the census team and helped in the enumeration work.