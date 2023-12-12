Bilaspur doctor gets 182 rank in medical services exam

Mandi, December 11

Riya Aneja, posted as a Junior Resident doctor at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur, has secured 182 rank in the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. Riya attributed her success to her parents.

She did her schooling from Manav Mangal School, Panchkula, and MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar. Her father PK Aneja is an officer in the Railways, while her mother Neena Aneja is a scientist in the Meteorological Department. Her father said: “We are glad with the success of Riya, who cracked the exam in the first attempt.”

#Bilaspur #Mandi #Panchkula #Union Public Service Commission UPSC