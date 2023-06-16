Bilaspur first district in Himachal to link 100 per cent ration cards with Aadhaar

Bilaspur (HP), June 16
Bilaspur has become the first district in Himachal Pradesh to complete the 100 per cent seeding of the registered digital ration card beneficiaries with Aadhaar.
A total of 4,30,918 beneficiaries of the district have been linked with Aadhaar, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said on Friday.
This work has been completed under the orders of the central and state governments to link the Aadhaar cards of the beneficiaries with the ration cards by June 15, 2023.
Sadiq said Aadhaar has been made mandatory for issuing new ration cards.
