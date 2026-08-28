Bilaspur, Hamirpur administrations launch helplines, seek information on residents stranded in Nepal

In the wake of severe flashfloods in Nepal on August 26, the district administrations of Bilaspur and Hamirpur have initiated urgent measures to track and assist local residents, who may have been stranded, gone missing or have been affected there. The Bilaspur district administration has appealed to the families of local residents at present in Nepal to share details with the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) to facilitate search, rescue, and relief operations. Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar stated that the DEOC was coordinating directly with the higher authorities concerned and disaster agencies to trace the affected individuals. “Timely details provided by the families can play a vital role in saving lives,” he added.

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He said that people could call on phone numbers, including the Disaster Management Helpline toll free number 1077, landline numbers 01978-224901, 01978-224902, 01978-224903, 01978-224904 and mobile phone support at +91 94594-57061.

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Simultaneously, in Hamirpur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abhishek Garg has directed all SDMs, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and field officials to compile and transmit the details of any local residents at present not contactable in Nepal.

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On the directives of the state Home Department, the district administration is compiling data in a prescribed format to help locate and establish contact with missing persons. Garg urged the public to immediately notify their local SDMs, Tehsildars or BDO offices if any family member travelling in Nepal could not be reached.